The power of water will benefit our region

The Black River was the heart blood of Jefferson County for more than 150 years up to about 1950. Since then, the industrial plants have shut down and the expense of maintaining the hydropower dams has made river power not competitive to fracking gas.

There are state and federal organizations with legal authority on river power and fish as well as divergent political interest between the city of Watertown and the county. No one agency grasps the total river picture or has the experience.

