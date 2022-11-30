The power of water will benefit our region

The Black River was the heart blood of Jefferson County for more than 150 years up to about 1950. Since then, the industrial plants have shut down and the expense of maintaining the hydropower dams has made river power not competitive to fracking gas.
There are state and federal organizations with legal authority on river power and fish as well as divergent political interest between the city of Watertown and the county. No one agency grasps the total river picture or has the experience.
To restore the Black River to prominence, we need an individual with national perspective on migratory fish legalities and to equate that to the impediment from obsolete dams. Organizations like American Rivers and Biohabitats Inc. have Ivy League engineers with years of experience in New England and elsewhere rejuvenating rivers and removing dams.
In Jefferson County, experienced insight would be beneficial on a future for the Dexter Dam, Brownville Dam, Felts Mills Fish Ladder, Mill Stret Dam and prospective fish ladder and, of course, Sewell’s Island. Once the past is analyzed, we look to a productive future of innovative in-water hydro turbines that are compatible with migratory salmon and put moving water into the production of electricity.
Water turbines are an economic and sustainable boon to industry, farms and small towns. Even Fort Drum could be powered off river power and not polluting the skies burning wood. We do not need a $1 million study on Black River issues. A dinner speaker of national rivers experience could open our eyes to what other rivers have accomplished. We can do it!
