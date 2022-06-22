Is it worth it?
We have lax gun laws and some 400 million guns in circulation. The result is an epidemic of mass shootings, which are only a tiny fraction of the more than 30,000 gun deaths each year.
Some argue that we need guns to keep us safe. If that were true, we’d be the safest country in the world. News flash: We’re not.
Don’t hide behind the Second Amendment, which the Supreme Court has interpreted to mean that people have the largely unfettered right to own guns. Our Constitution can be amended, and has been many times. The Second Amendment can be repealed.
Many of our politicians believe that mass shootings and thousands of gun deaths are an acceptable price to pay for readily available guns. I think they’re wrong.
Will Siegfried
Potsdam
