The state has invested in Alzheimer’s support

To commemorate November as National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, I want to express my gratitude to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his continued $25 million investment in the Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Initiative — the most progressive investment by any state in the nation. This initiative has expanded statewide educational programming to empower all New Yorkers to be proactive in their approach to Alzheimer’s and brain health.
As an Alzheimer’s disease caregiver, I have been assisted by this initiative through a caregivers support group each month and by leading educational programs about different aspects of the disease. It also allowed my family to receive the Medic Alert bracelets for our family member and caregiver, at no cost to my family.
I encourage readers to join me in thanking the governor for making New York a national leader in dementia support services and urge him to continue to invest in the Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Initiative. This groundbreaking investment has set a standard for Alzheimer’s care, support, diagnosis and outreach for other states to follow.
What is more, this program has made it possible for organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association to impact lives in positive ways, primarily by providing the tools and tactics to provide in-home care for a person living with dementia. This delays placement in long-term care and preserves family savings and Medicaid.
Jeannie Atkinson
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.