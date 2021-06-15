The sticking point of COVID vaccinations

Sherri Tenpenny, a physician from Cleveland, told the Ohio House of Representatives that some people who have had the coronavirus vaccines are now “magnetized.” Tenpenny noted these individuals can “put a key on their forehead and it sticks. They can put spoons and forks over them and they can stick …”
Truer words were never spoken. Since receiving my second coronavirus vaccine in February, I’ve been to the emergency room five times and had 289 stitches as knives and forks fly off of the kitchen table and stab me.
It’s getting worse as I become increasingly magnetized with each passing day. Last month, a blender flew off of the kitchen counter and knocked me cold. A week ago, I spent a night in the garage as my hyper-magnetized body was stuck to the car door.
Dr. Tenpenny has previously stated that coronavirus vaccines can cause death and auto-immune disease, disrupt pregnancies and “shed” to affect unvaccinated people. She forgot to mention animals as we now have a magnetized cat covered with magnetized mice. It’s not a pretty sight.
Thank God for those science-minded Ohio Republican state representatives who gave Tenpenny a warm welcome with one stating in a podcast that she was “enlightening in terms of her thinking.”
There’s one upside to my magnetized body. I no longer have to search for the car keys as they’re hanging from a metal hook stuck to my forehead.
George J. Bryjak
Bloomingdale
