The United States no longer a stable giant

When we were young and protesting, we criticized our country and at times even felt disdain for it.
It was our bedrock, and we knew it was strong and great and just at its core but needed to meet far higher expectations to achieve what it promised. It sustained our tough love.
Today, I feel the bedrock crumbling, our precious country no longer the stable giant we were so proud of and wanted to perfect. Now I cherish it in its fragility and pray for leaders who are not swayed by power but by principle.
Ellen Anderson
Croghan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.