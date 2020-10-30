In a recent article “Stefanik, Cobb discuss visions for national security, veterans’ services” (Oct. 24), both candidates fail to mention one of the most important support for veterans in the Watertown area: the building of a “state of the art” U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic including enhanced services and Vet Center.
The VA outpatient clinic is a contracted facility located in a worn-out shopping center with a potholed parking lot.
In a community with many veterans, the heart of veteran care is “left behind.” Looking at the facilities solidifies that veterans are not the No. 1 priority.
It is time that our governmental leaders take veterans seriously and create a plan to co-locate a veteran outpatient clinic in conjunction with Samaritan Medical Center that brings together all services located in various outpost clinics into a facility that makes veterans service proud. Although the Vet Center is often separated from VA outpatient facilities, creating a synergy with the Vet Center and VA outpatient clinic will create best-unified health care.
Jeffrey Cox
Brownville
