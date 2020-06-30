U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has recently been accused of not defending the U.S. Constitution. In fact, the quote literally stated that she is wiping her backside with it. It appears to me that the “wannabe” politician who made that statement [Tedra Cobb] has not done her homework or research in what Rep. Stefanik truly stands for. The work that she has already done speaks for itself.
Elise has always defended our Second Amendment right and has protected our right to bear arms. She openly opposed the NY SAFE Act and continues to fight against it to this day. With so many hunters and gun owners in our district, it means a lot to us to have a representative in Washington, D.C., who defends the gun rights that are protected for us through the constitution.
Elise Stefanik also defended the Constitution during the sham of an impeachment inquiry that was thrown upon President Donald Trump. Elise stayed strong and asked the tough questions to U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and his witnesses. She also worked tirelessly to prove what a majority of her constituents already knew, that it was a sham and President Trump would be exonerated.
There are many people who do not have any respect for the Constitution. There are gun grabbers, social media censors, impeachment seekers and so many more. However, one thing is for certain and that’s Elise Stefanik continues to fight for our Constitution.
Conner Ashlaw
Carthage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.