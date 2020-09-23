The audacity of President Donald Trump to encourage citizens to attempt to vote twice is a sad commentary on his desperation to win this election. Suggesting that it’s OK to do such an illegal action is despicable. Does the president really think citizens would risk having a criminal record to satisfy his selfish desire to win at all costs? How pathetic.
Making up false fraud claims with voting by mail is just another one of Trump’s tactics to scare people from exercising their right to vote. Trump’s postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, decommissioned mail-sorting machines, banned overtime for mail deliveries and removed mail drop boxes, all of which to hinder absentee ballots arriving in time for the national election.
Trump’s encouragement of voting twice as well as interfering with mail deliveries are the actions of a tyrant, not a U.S. president.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and other Republicans just look the other way when there are such obvious violations by our president to our U.S. Constitution and democratic institutions. Winning elections and taking advantage of the political system is their game.
The president of law and order has a country, under his leadership, with legitimate protests. He denies this, thereby creating further unrest and discontent. Ignoring protestors and disregarding their message and pain foster anger and violence.
But it seems Trump likes violence.
He can talk tough and use militaristic tactics to make himself and those like him feel superior compared to those who are protesting.
More than 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. We have the largest number of deaths in the world. We now know that our president deliberately lied to the American people and deliberately refused to act to save lives. People have died due to his lack of honesty and inaction. His lame excuse of not wanting to cause a panic is pretext. Americans are tough, and Trump supporters pride themselves on their toughness. When it comes to life and death, there is no excuse for Trump’s gross negligence and malfeasance.
How can any of us support such an immoral man? How can Stefanik flaunt her loyalties to him and ignore his perverted actions?
Why are we putting up with such an incompetent and depraved president?
Why would we vote for anyone who emulates him?
North country Republicans need to step up and vote for the country, not the party.
Trump has to go and Stefanik with him.
Cynthia Graham
Watertown
