Congresswoman Elise Stefanik:
I am disappointed but not surprised you are among the Republican legislators who objected to the Electoral College votes in several states. I wondered what your rationale was. I watched Sen. Ted Cruz’s speech in the Senate and learned the rationale for this deplorable Republican action.
Tell a lie. Repeat the lie. When some people believe the lie, call for an investigation.
President Trump started claiming the election was rigged long before any votes were cast. The right wing echo chamber repeated and amplified his unfounded comments.
On Jan. 6, Cruz stood in the U.S. Senate and cited a dubious poll showing some Americans thought the election was rigged. And he demanded an extraordinary commission — five senators, five congressmen, five Supreme Court justices — to investigate the claims. And you give him a standing ovation.
The logic is amazing: You make false claims, with no proof, again and again. You convince some people. After all, this is coming from the president and his sycophants. And then you use a suspect poll to justify investigating the claims.
Let me be clear: You and your Republican fellow travelers committed an act of insurrection. It was not a valid exercise in political discourse. It was insurrection.
The argument is perverse, the logic Orwellian, the purpose insurrection. And you bought into it.
Shame on you. We deserve better.
Jan. 6 went from bad to worse. I watched in disbelief as Trump supporters breached the Capitol.
Five people died. Their blood is on your hands.
You were complicit in not denouncing the false allegations. You time and again enabled the president.
There is one bit of good news on this otherwise sad day for American democracy. The Democrats will control the Senate.
I congratulate you and the other Trump acolytes for making this happen. And I look forward to the reckoning within the Republican Party. It should be fun.
Lest you think I am some starry-eyed liberal, I am a 75-year-old white male and a Vietnam veteran. I fear for the future of my country. You and the other Trump acolytes do not, as your collective act of insurrection proves.
James Hassett
Croghan
