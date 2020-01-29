There’s no need to change hospital’s name

Lewis County General Hospital does not need a new name (“Lewis hospital gets new name, plan for future,” Watertown Daily Times, Nov. 23).
Our forefathers designed, built, named and then dedicated the historic building in 1931.
Changing its name to something more modern is not going to improve the services offered at the facility. Use this money to update and improve things that are needed now.
We are not a city. It is not a good time for the proposed hospital capital project!
A few residents have high-paying jobs and some have no jobs at all. Many find it difficult to pay their annual school and county taxes.
Have some informational meetings, and give Lewis County taxpayers and residents an opportunity to vote on both the name change and capital project.
It was only a few years ago that some wanted this hospital closed as expenses weren’t being met.
We aren’t here to make Lewis County the healthiest county in New York state as implied in your Watertown Daily Times article.
Eileen Clark
Turin
