On Nov. 2, I urge you to voice approval of and provide continuing support for the hard-working, talented and very successful Canton town and village leadership. The leadership group of both the town and village has accumulated a growing list of achievements that continue to improve the safety, security, sustainability and the quality of our daily lives here in Canton. Under the guidance of leaders like Mary Ann Ashley, Jim Smith, Martha Foley-Smith, Dave Nelson, Klaus Proemm and Beth Larrabee, this leadership group has proven itself fiscally responsible, ethically sound, and extremely capable.
Among their many accomplishments are:
A Riverside revitalization program, which is just in its infancy. This plan will provide further public access to the Grasse River, create more riverside business opportunities, improve our hiking trails and beautify our downtown river experience.
We’ve all witnessed infrastructure improvements, which have made our streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. Our school kids are safer on their walks and rides to and from school. The Solarize Canton project successfully provides renewable energy for our downtown, and we have seen the addition of several electric vehicle charging stations.
This leadership group also has, for the first time since the late 1970s, developed a Canton Comprehensive Plan. Through an innovative municipal collaboration with Renssellaer Falls, this plan, and all the other improvements these leaders have brought to fruition, puts us a step ahead and gives us a creative adaptive vision for Canton’s future.
With your vote on Nov. 2, I urge you to voice your appreciation for these successes and, more importantly, express your resounding endorsement of their continuation and advancement. I urge you to vote for Mary Ann Ashley for town supervisor; Jim Smith, Dave Nelson and Martha Foley-Smith for Town Council; and Klaus Proemm and Beth Larrabee for village trustee. Re-elect these leaders who are working hard to keep Canton on a healthy, fiscally responsible and sustainable path.
Rust Eddy
Canton
