Think of your family, become vaccinated

Dr. Robert Kimball hit the nail on the head in his letter published in the Watertown Daily Times on Sept. 19 (“Vaccines are effective only when people get them”). I would add a different perspective to his reasoned pleas to health care workers to become vaccinated.
If your dislike of the mandate outweighs your concern for your patients and co-workers, my thought is: “Good riddance to you.” Of course, the truth of the matter is that we all need you to stay on the job. So suck it up!
Here’s something for you to consider: Even if you don’t care that much about others where you work, think of your family. It is clear that this pandemic has become a killer of the unvaccinated.
Do you want your spouse or your kids or your parents to lose you to a preventable illness? How uncaring is that? How selfish? How dumb?
No one enjoys being required to do things they don’t want to do, but isn’t that a part of growing up? It’s time for you to think about the others in your orbit.
Get vaccinated.
Burt Phillips
Watertown
