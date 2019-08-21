This is home of the free because of the brave

As a bus driver for Carthage Central School District for 23 years, I have taken many classes of elementary students to Old McDonald’s Farm for a daylong field trip. What a great way to spend a sunny afternoon watching the little ones enjoying their ride on the Moo Town Trolley, to see and learn about all the cows and where their drinking milk comes from, the hay ride back to the Wizard of Ozland, all the many animals to delight them at the petting barns, and the awesome corn maze where they would play hide and seek, oftentimes calling out names because the corn was so tall that they got lost.
Now after a long midday play experience, we visited the ice cream with refreshing cones and dishes — what a super way to cool off. Before we boarded the bus for the ride home, we visited the souvenir shop where they could all buy a little something to take home to remember our fun day.
This morning while reading the paper, my heart went all wishy-washy again. Old McDonald’s Farm has created a corn maze resembling the 10th Mountain Division logo. And I must say, what a absolutely wonderful way to honor this great division, which we are privileged to have here at Fort Drum.
Some may not realize this, but the truth of the matter is this division is so very important to our well-being here in upper New York state. I am no expert on the economy, but I will tell you that many types of businesses and services have prospered tremendously since the 10th Mountain Division arrived here.
So let’s give Ron Robbins and his family a big “Hooya!” for their support. And let’s keep these brave men and women of the 10th in our prayers every day. We are the home of the free because of the brave!
Brenda Marshall Powell
Carthage
