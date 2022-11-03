What has happened to that reliable political party of my parents and grandparents? Haven’t we had enough of this arguing and strife coming from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik? My family doesn’t get along with our neighbors by shouting that they are “far leftists.”
I don’t usually read The Atlantic magazine. But just several years ago, the editors and staff members published a story declaring that our area (plus one part of North Carolina) is the least politically prejudiced area of our country. Many of us used to enjoy re-electing Dave Martin to Congress, who had common sense and courtesy.
But then two years ago, our congressional representative tried with others to hold up our national election, to the extent that Cary Brick (who had been Dave Martin’s chief of staff) called Mrs. Stefanik and her gang “seditionists.” And she still enjoys talking of “fighting” with others.
She and U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney apparently believe that Abraham Lincoln is one of their “far left liberals,” but he reminded us that a house divided against itself cannot stand. Let us free Stefanik to find her natural next employment within a boxing rink, and let us hire known patriots who have already worked for all of us such as the moderate and kind Matt Castelli and Steve Holder.
The Republican Party used to work for individual rights and responsibilities. See you at the polls.
