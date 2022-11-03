Vote for Webster for District 11 legislator

What has happened to that reliable political party of my parents and grandparents? Haven’t we had enough of this arguing and strife coming from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik? My family doesn’t get along with our neighbors by shouting that they are “far leftists.”

I don’t usually read The Atlantic magazine. But just several years ago, the editors and staff members published a story declaring that our area (plus one part of North Carolina) is the least politically prejudiced area of our country. Many of us used to enjoy re-electing Dave Martin to Congress, who had common sense and courtesy.

