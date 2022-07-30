I recently found this piece I had written many thoughts ago.
My wife and I are in our 70s and retired. We both came from large families, hers 13 and mine seven.


Recently, when mixing something for my wife in the kitchen, she asked if I wanted to lick the beaters. How many kids today know what it is to lick the beaters?
With siblings, it was one got the bowl and spoon, another the beaters. You took turns when mom was baking, or maybe you were lucky because you were the only one around.
This brought to our minds the scraps of dough from a pie. Mom would sprinkle them with cinnamon and sugar, fold and bake. Us kids called them “tryers.”
My wife, being French, said they were called “pets DeSoeur.” I will let the reader find the translation. Just a thought to bring back memories.
Mike Cannan
Lowville
