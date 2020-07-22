Thousand Islands did its graduation poorly

Thousand Islands Central School should be ashamed! Surely, the Board of Education needs to hire an event planner.
There’s no talent there!
I’m a proud grandparent of a TICS graduate.
Admittedly, this year has been a challenge to the school districts.
However, every other school in this area and those beyond put much more thought and work into their graduations. Watch TV; read the paper!
LaFargeville Central School should be so proud.
Its staff members put time and effort into their ceremony to make it one of a kind, complete with (outdoor) stage, flowers, music and a hired photographer.
No comparison!
We as taxpayers paid for a beautiful turf field that could have/should have been utilized to accommodate the 2020 class of graduating seniors.
It could certainly have handled the 60-member class while maintaining all state regulations.
This class has nothing memorable from this fiasco.
My granddaughter never even saw another of her classmates.
The “ceremony” was a joke! Pathetic!
These poor kids! What a loss!
Patricia Wood
Clayton
