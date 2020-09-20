One thing that unites us as a nation is land: Americans strongly support saving the open spaces they love. Since 1985, the Thousand Islands Land Trust has been working to conserve the natural beauty, diverse wildlife habitat, water quality and outdoor recreational opportunities of the Thousand Islands region for current and future generations. Today, TILT is excited to announce that it has renewed its Land Trust Accreditation — proving once again that, as part of a network of more than 400 accredited land trusts across the nation, it is committed to professional excellence and to maintaining the public’s trust.
Accreditation indicates that TILT conducts its business with the highest standards possible and assures our donors, supporters and neighbors that the land trust is committed to its long-term responsibilities and permanence of our land conservation work.
Through this renewal process, TILT provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded renewed accreditation, signifying its confidence that TILT’s lands will be protected forever. The Land Trust Accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever.
The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts a review of each applicant’s policies and programs. For TILT, being an accredited land trust represents many years of hard work and an ongoing commitment to conserving the natural places we all love within the Thousand Islands and greater St. Lawrence River Valley.
Since its founding, TILT has helped safeguard the regional landscape of the 1,000 Islands by accepting conservation easements, acquiring property and by establishing accessible areas available for public enjoyment. TILT protects more than 11,000 acres of land, both fee-owned land and conservation easements, including important wetland, grassland and woodland habitat. This includes 10 Signature Preserves and more than 20 miles of nature trails that are open to the public year-round. During the year, TILT hosts annual TILTreks, KidsTreks and TILTKids Day Camp programs, which promote living, learning and conserving in the 1,000 Islands.
TILT was initially awarded National Accreditation by the Land Trust Alliance Accreditation Commission in 2009 and was among the second class of land trusts to receive this distinction. TILT was awarded its first renewal of accreditation in 2014, and this marks TILT’s second renewal.
TILT is one of 1,363 land trusts across the United States, according to the Land Trust Alliance’s most recent National Land Trust Census. A complete list of accredited land trusts and more information about the process and benefits can be found at www.landtrustaccreditation.org. Learn more about TILT’s work to conserve the Thousand Islands region at www.tilandtrust.org.
Jake Tibbles
Clayton
The writer is executive director of the Thousand Islands Land Trust.
