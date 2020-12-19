The Watertown Daily Times has published many significant articles and letters discussing the presidential election and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s win. The topics in many articles are President Donald Trump’s obsession with losing the election and his false claims of voter fraud, the current and future status of the Republican Party, Stefanik’s aid to the north country or lack thereof as well as the future of the country with President-elect Joe Biden.
How will the north country view a democratic president?
It’s disheartening that many of our residents supported Trump, who is a corrupt, immoral and incompetent president. Of course, Trump supporters really believe he’s doing a good job.
Unfortunately, much of this reasoning is due to listening to conservative radio and TV. Most conservative talk shows demonize Democrats and call Democratic policies radical. Why do we believe these viewpoints? Probably because we want to.
Conservative media consistently put down public servants, professional experts, immigrants and anything that has to do with substantial change. Change is difficult for most conservative Republicans. They want a nostalgic return to the 1950s where a traditional family is a man and a woman, white Americans dominate, Christianity is strong, few environmental regulations, climate change doesn’t exist, everybody either buys their own health insurance or works for an employer who provides it and rural life is better than city life.
Granted, this may be a simplification of Republican thinking, but it reflects how we voted. For example, Tedra Cobb emphasized the need for health insurance for everyone. We voted for Stefanik.
Stefanik talks about reforming the Affordable Care Act that many north country residents rely on while at the same time supporting Trump and his lawsuit to repeal it. So why did people vote for Stefanik? Apparently, they believe her words but ignore her actions.
The goal of the national Republican Party is to attack Democrats whose policies are to help residents for the common good. The state Republican Party won’t even acknowledge Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s International Emmy Award for his outstanding novel coronavirus briefings. Some even resent the state’s public health restrictions instituted to keep residents safe and alive.
Meanwhile, thousands of Americans are dying due to inaction by spineless Republican governors and senators, defiant residents who believe the virus won’t affect them with no regard for health care workers and others, and a self-centered president. Republicans, it’s time for change.
Cynthia Graham
Watertown
