Time for term limits for those in Congress

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney have performed a great public service by introducing a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on Congress. This was a major issue raised by President Donald Trump in 2016, and polling shows overwhelming support from the American people.
There can be no doubt that term limits are needed.
The authors of the Constitution never expected membership in Congress to become a lifetime career, and for many years that assumption was correct. The Congressional Research Service concluded that “most lawmakers in the 18th and early 19th centuries can be characterized as ‘citizen legislators,’ holding full-time, non-political employment and serving in Congress on a part-time basis for a short number of years.”
Today, unfortunately, most senators and representatives stay as long as they can be re-elected or until they have become so powerful that a lobbying firm makes them a generous offer.
The longer congressmen stay, the more they adopt the Washington point of view — that Big Government is good, that government should provide special advantages for special interests and that the greatest sins are to reduce government spending and to provide equal treatment for all.
Term limits would put an end to the professional congressman who serves for decades. It would break up the networks of long-serving congressmen and lobbyists.
Term limits alone will not turn a professional legislature into a citizen legislature. Big salaries, generous health and retirement benefits, yearlong sessions and large staffs are among the other issues that must be addressed. However, without term limits it is unlikely we will ever return to the citizen legislature that was a foundation of the government established by the founders.
Peter J. Thomas
Warrenton, Va.
The writer is chairman of the Conservative Caucus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.