Time for us to face consequences of racism

Are we awake yet? Rise up! Did the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and now Rayshard Brooks find us so safely wrapped in white privilege we could not see repeated injustice? Rise up!
Are members of the silent majority of Americans finally seeing the pain done in their name every day? Are they complicit in their silence?
Or now that we have watched a man’s life indifferently taken in 8 minutes and 46 long seconds, can we finally agree to act? Please do not let this terrible moment slip away.
Rise up! Be useful! Bring your gifts to the table.
Listen, learn, cry out, pray, create, sing, imagine, protect, focus, rethink, act. And then legislate, together. It is time for America to squarely face the consequence of centuries of racism inflicted upon her people and to do the hard work required to ensure our nation’s fundamental promise of life, liberty and justice for all.
Please do not let this terrible moment slip away. Transform it into an opportunity of grace for us all.
Peace.
Colleen Mercer
Three Mile Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.