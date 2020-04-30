The novel coronavirus pandemic has revealed the basic need for a national comprehensive health plan for the whole country. We have a president who led us into this pandemic with our guard down.
A short time ago, President Donald Trump said some information being presented was a hoax. There were few preparations or defense made by our federal government, which is supposed to be looking out for the well-being of its citizens.
Before this situation got serious, our inept leader said it was promoted by Democrats to make him look bad. How can educated citizens of this country vote for this egotistical failure at many things in life? When Rome burns, he fiddles!
It shows how we cannot count on one inept person in these national crises. We can’t work effectively with the process of a patchwork of 50 hit or miss states as our failed leader suggests. Everything he does or doesn’t do weakens us as a nation.
One thing our government owes its citizens is to fight communicable diseases. The coronavirus could affect between 1 million and 2 million people.
However, medical personnel are running out of protective material. What this country needs is a national medical system for everybody so it can at least maintain good standards to fight national threats from communicable diseases that can wipe out our nation’s stability as a whole.
Wake up, America! What has happened now with the weak federal response is unacceptable. We knew this was coming for months, and President Trump stuck his head in the sand and said maybe a miracle will help us.
Back a national health plan; it can only benefit you all as citizens and the stability of the entire nation.
As a registered Republican, for God’s sake change your vote if you voted for Trump. Many more people will die then needed to.
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
