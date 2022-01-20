Time to pull covers from Kennedy deaths

It’s a shame that Sirhan B. Sirhan, the person framed for the assassination of beloved senator and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, is being allowed to rot in prison and denied parole while the evidence strongly points to another assassin.
Forensic pathology by coroner Thomas Noguchi found powder burns consistent with a point-blank wound behind the senator’s ear consistent with a gun being as close as inches. But witness and reconstruction accounts verify that Sirhan never came closer than 5 feet from the senator.
The private security guard, Thane Eugene Caesar, was in very close physical proximity right behind the senator and was indeed close enough to carry out an assassination, and he was known to have possessed a Harrington and Richardson .22 caliber revolver of the type used in the assassination at that time. He was never searched after the killing that night at the Ambassador Hotel. He was known to have disliked the senator and also had questionable ties to the CIA.
I would call for a forensic accountant to audit how Mr. Caesar supported himself in his Philippine expatriation to see if there are any ties to the CIA. The senator’s son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also strongly suspects the involvement of Thane Eugene Caesar in the senator’s death.
It’s time for the covers to be pulled back in the assassinations of both Robert F. Kennedy and his brother President John F. Kennedy. Everyone knows the official versions of both assassinations are fairy tales.
It’s been more than 50 years. How can we trust a government that continues to lie to its people about such critically important events?
Kevin F. Brennan
Watertown
