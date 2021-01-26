Times didn’t counter Stefanik’s racist ideas

We wanted to let you know we are canceling our subscription to the Watertown Daily Times.
We typically like to support local media. But in not speaking out against the behavior and white supremacist ideals of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and President Donald Trump, we cannot continue to support the Times and will get our news elsewhere.
Cherie and David Heuser
Potsdam
