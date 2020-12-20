Times should rescind Stefanik endorsement

I’m writing to discuss the Watertown Daily Times’s endorsement of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik in this election and her endorsement of the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit to overturn the election results in four states. You should follow the example of the Orlando Sentinel, which also endorsed a Republican candidate who won his election.
Like Rep. Stefanik, he signed onto that brief. As a result of his signing on to the suit, the Sentinel rescinded its endorsement and wrote a scathing editorial. I have included a quote from that paper regarding its displeasure with its endorsed candidate, Michael Waltz.
“Every American should be appalled at the attempted usurpation and at elected officials taking part in this terrifying fiasco and violating their oath to protect the country from enemies, foreign and domestic.” (Orlando Sentinel editorial board, Dec. 11)
It’s time for the Watertown Daily Times to follow suit. Admit that in light of Rep. Stefanik’s support of a lawsuit that threatened our democracy, it is time to rescind your endorsement of her and call her to task for her ill-thought out and dangerous support of this suit that flies in the face of our Constitution and her oath to abide by it. Should anyone want to read the entire editorial, you can find it here (https://www.orlandosentinel.com/opinion/editorials/).
I implore you to support our Constitution and democracy by penning an editorial that condemns those, including Rep. Stefanik, who would supported this latest threat to our treasured democracy. I also urge all residents of the 21st Congressional District who are concerned about her attack on our democracy to contact the Times and join me in asking the editorial staff to speak out against her actions. Thank you.
Elisabeth Brennan
Cape Vincent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.