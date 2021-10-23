My name is Jeffrey Dumas, I am a Republican candidate for the Lisbon Town Board.
A little about myself: I have lived in Lisbon for the past eight years. I’ve been involved in the Republican County Committee for the last five years.
During that time, I’ve collected signatures for various local, state and federal candidates to be placed on election ballots. I have developed many relationships with local and state officials during this time.
I am a 21-year veteran of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and work at Ogdensburg Correctional Facility. I have been a union steward for the last three years working on various member issues, working with administration on staffing issues, attending labor management meetings, contractual issues, and various other things that come up.
I have enjoyed that work. But now I want to focus my time and energy on helping the people of my community.
Here’s what I would like to focus on for the people of Lisbon:
n Tax savings and running an efficient budget with the most value for your dollars.
n Upgrading town infrastructure and equipment while looking for the most cost-effective ways to do so.
n Finding ways through state and federal grant programs to help our local small business, both current and future.
n Helping our area farmers working with local, state and federal leaders.
n Look for ways to constantly upgrade our local fire department resources.
n Keep working with the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association and local and state leaders to ensure our local prisons remain open. These are valuable jobs for our community and the people of Lisbon who work in these facilities.
Thank you for taking the time to read this. I look forward to your support on Nov. 2 and serving the people of Lisbon as your next Town Board member.
If anyone would like to reach out with concerns or questions you and your family may have, please contact me through either of these email addresses (jeffreydumas@yahoo.com, dumasjeffrey24@gmail.com).
Thank you, and please remember to vote the Republican line on Election Day.
Jeffrey Dumas
Lisbon
