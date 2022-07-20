Along with the very many businesses, individuals and organizations that have brought Phase II of the Canton Park renovations and improvements to fruition, I would also like to thank the Town of Canton, Supervisor Ashley, members of the Town Board and Board member Bob Washo for providing the matching funds required to secure the NYS DEC Urban and Forestry grant program which, together, paid for the extensive tree pruning, cabling, removal, aeration and mulching. My apologies for the oversight in omitting from the recent news article the crucial role the Town of Canton, and its officials, have had in enacting this important work, and for the terrific support and leadership they have shown throughout this entire endeavor. There is a growing spirit of cooperation afoot in Canton, to the great benefit of our entire community. With great thanks for so much support,
Rev. Michael Catanzaro (Rev. Mike)
