I am writing to encourage the town of Lyme residents to continue their support for Town Clerk Ariana Henderson, Highway Superintendent Pat Weston and Town Board members Julia Gosier and Don Bourquin. Board member Terry Countryman is running for town supervisor and in my opinion has done a very good job as a board member and will be an excellent supervisor.
There is a lot to be said for experience and knowledge at the local government level, and all of these candidates have those attributes. The town is in the middle of many important projects and issues, and the knowledge they have is invaluable and needed to see the completion of the projects and settlement of the issues.
Please support these candidates with your vote Tuesday. Also, don’t forget to vote on the cannabis legislation proposal on the ballot.
Scott G. Aubertine
Chaumont
The writer is supervisor for the town of Lyme.
