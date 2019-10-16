Train-spotting in Potsdam attracts attention

As my car was getting an inspection early Tuesday morning, I walked along down Potsdam’s Cherry street near the Raquette River. On my way back I heard a train whistle, went back to the crossing to watch the train (which is my custom, as a member of the Mass Bay Rail Enthusiasts). I counted 97 cars.
Proceeding to get my car, a cruiser stopped me and one of Potsdam’s finest said he had got a report of “a suspicious character lurking around the tracks.” He checked my identification, smiled and told me to have a good day.
It’s not every day an 86-year-old retired college professor gets busted! It made an otherwise routine day more interesting.
Arthur L. Johnson
Potsdam
