Trash cans needed back in Thompson Park

Can the city of Watertown please place trash cans back in Thompson Park?
We visited the park on the evening of May 12 around 8 p.m. only to find trash strewn all over the splash pad area and the two trash cans there filled. Trash was strewn in the zoo parking lot as well and some of the picnic area, but basically all over the park.
In the April 25 edition of the Watertown Daily Times, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix called the $56.5 million spending plan a “once-in-a-lifetime” budget. The article also states, “The ARPA funding includes a series of recreational projects, including $3 million for renovations at Thompson Park, $1 million for Zoo New York Adventure Land and other Phase One improvements and about $2 million each for Black River Parks and Trails and sidewalk reconstruction.”
If so, please put the trash cans back in our park for everyone’s benefit. At times, we have watched people place trash in the dog trash cans. If we can have trash cans for dogs, we need them for humans.
Bill and Debbie Dermady
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.