Trial could spark conflict not seen in years

Just as the assignation of Archduke Ferdinand in Europe is universally recognized as the trigger point that started World War 1, the trial of the murder of George Floyd can be the trigger point of another American revolution that many foreign nations want and also the white supremacists have been working to bring about since the Confederacy in this country.
The lack of justice in this case, which has drawn worldwide interest, could be the trigger of division that starts a conflict in America not seen in 150 years. This would put our enemies into a jubilant phase seeking to influence our society in all negative ways as much as possible. Not since the rise of the Confederacy itself has the American government been under such a threat.
Heads up, America; it’s closer than you think. One wrong decision now and here it comes!
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
