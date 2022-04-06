Trump a stronger presdident than is Biden

This is in response to Jerry Moore’s column, “Two egomaniacs want to regain their power” (A Second Opinion, March 27):
Wake up, Jerry, and smell the coffee. Joe Biden is not doing our country any favors. Maybe your head is in the sand. Have you seen the price of a pound Of bologna? $8. Have you not noticed the price of gas, other foods beside bolonga, lumber, cars, furniture, clothing, houses? What hasn’t gone up since Biden took office?
I suppose you also think that it’s OK for Vladimir Putin to be murdering children, women and other civilians. If Donald Trump was our president, none of this would be happening. He was a very strong leader who was looking out for the American person.
Biden is a weak, frail old man with dementia who is not strong enough to run this country. Kamala Harris as our vice president is nothing but a joke. She laughs at everything.
This is who is running our country. Also, “if you have noticed,” Biden stumbles all the time with his speeches.
I have relatives in another state who thought Biden was going to make America great. They wish now that they had voted for Trump. Biden had a lot of Americans hoodwinked.
I guess the joke is on all of use. Guess what, people, he made our country worse.
Now Biden wants all Americans to buy electric cars. How many middle class people do you believe can afford an electric car, let alone put food on their tables?
As far as I can see it, only the rich could afford one of these cars. Are you one of these people?
Are you afraid that if Trump runs for the presidency again, he would get elected. Is that why you write negative “junk” all the time?
Also, Trump cannot be blamed for the novel coronavirus. One man could not stop this virus. As you recall, it was everywhere. Biden was going to stop this virus. Ha-ha-ha!
Jerry, not all Democrats agree with you. Yes, America did make a dreadful decision by voting for Biden.
Beverly Udaskin
Adams
