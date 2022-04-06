This is in response to Jerry Moore’s column, “Two egomaniacs want to regain their power” (A Second Opinion, March 27):
Wake up, Jerry, and smell the coffee. Joe Biden is not doing our country any favors. Maybe your head is in the sand. Have you seen the price of a pound Of bologna? $8. Have you not noticed the price of gas, other foods beside bolonga, lumber, cars, furniture, clothing, houses? What hasn’t gone up since Biden took office?
I suppose you also think that it’s OK for Vladimir Putin to be murdering children, women and other civilians. If Donald Trump was our president, none of this would be happening. He was a very strong leader who was looking out for the American person.
Biden is a weak, frail old man with dementia who is not strong enough to run this country. Kamala Harris as our vice president is nothing but a joke. She laughs at everything.
This is who is running our country. Also, “if you have noticed,” Biden stumbles all the time with his speeches.
I have relatives in another state who thought Biden was going to make America great. They wish now that they had voted for Trump. Biden had a lot of Americans hoodwinked.
I guess the joke is on all of use. Guess what, people, he made our country worse.
Now Biden wants all Americans to buy electric cars. How many middle class people do you believe can afford an electric car, let alone put food on their tables?
As far as I can see it, only the rich could afford one of these cars. Are you one of these people?
Are you afraid that if Trump runs for the presidency again, he would get elected? Is that why you write negative “junk” all the time?
Also, Trump cannot be blamed for the novel coronavirus. One man could not stop this virus. As you recall, it was everywhere. Biden was going to stop this virus. Ha-ha-ha!
Jerry, not all Democrats agree with you. Yes, America did make a dreadful decision by voting for Biden.
Beverly Udaskin
Adams
(5) comments
Far too many people equate "strong" with loud. Trump was NOT considered a strong leader by those involved with Foreign or domestic policy. Universally a strong leader is considered to have the following charecteristics and Trump had none.
1. Integrity 2.Ability to Delegate 3.Communication (Trump barely speaks english) 4. Self Awareness 5. Gratitude 6. Learning Agility 7. Influence ( he lost as most people were disgusted by him) 8. Empathy 9. Courage ( "bone spurs"). 10.Respect...this last one let's look at it NO president in History has been the subject of more jokes worldwide than Trump... Putin did not Respect him, no country did.
When all else fails - just start calling people names.
You can get cancer from a windmill!
Trump was so strong he looked directly into the solar eclipse! No dementia there!
It must be wonderful living in that Shangri-la fantasyland that Trump has convinced people he’d create. This is the same guy who started multiple failing businesses and had two (or three) failed marriages. He has found his true calling as a cult leader, tho. He’d make America great again because he said he would he just needed another 4 years. Not that he’d have left willingly at the end of that either.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.