Irish-English playwright Oscar Wilde once said, “The best way to get rid of temptation is to give in to it — then it’s no longer a temptation.”
For power and attention, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik will sacrifice principle. She’ll even cozy up to President Donald Trump.
At Fort Drum’s signing of the 2019 Defense Authorization Act two years ago, she basked in his praise. But neither Trump nor Stefanik would say the words, “Sen. John McCain,” after whom the act was named.
McCain had voted against Trump’s dismantling of the Affordable Care Act.
Stefanik saw no significance in Trump’s snubbing McCain.
Trump took $3.8 billion of that appropriation for his wall.
In June, when the New York Times wrote about reports on Russian bounties to the Taliban for killing our soldiers in Afghanistan, many of them from Fort Drum, Stefanik was more concerned about leaks than our troops. Trump reacted by inviting Russia to the Group of 7, to get his friends back on their feet financially.
When Trump made Stefanik an impeachment manager in January, she stole the show but drew mixed reviews. Chairman Adam Schiff wouldn’t let her violate procedure, and she role-played the victimized female. Donations poured in for Tedra Cobb.
Trump ignored health warnings and held his Tulsa rally. He gave Stefanik a shout-out, and the Oneonta Daily Star touted her as a possible running mate. Three weeks later, Oklahoma announced a spike in cases of the novel coronavirus.
Trump and Stefanik offer little. Not health care, or clean air and water, or reduced global warming, or a reduced national debt, or better relations with our old allies.
These are dark days, but I take heart in something else Oscar Wilde said: “Some people brighten a room by entering it — others by leaving.”
Welcome Joe, Kamala and Tedra. Goodbye Don and Elise.
Pete Beyer
Granville
