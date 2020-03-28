Trump and supporters bear blame for crisis

The COVID-19 disease is testing our ability to function collectively as a nation. Individuals must look after their own health as well as the health of others. Gov. Cuomo is doing a superb job of looking out for the welfare of our citizens as well as working with Democratic Gov. Lamont of Connecticut and Democratic Governor Murphy of New Jersey. These three governors understand how government works and how to implement policies, which benefit everyone.
So how do they do this? They talk honestly to the public about the consequences of the virus. Early on they alerted everyone there were going to be actions taken that folks haven’t before experienced. What were these actions going to be? First, there would be self-quarantine for those who exhibited symptoms. Those who were experiencing more severe symptoms would be hospitalized. Everyone was asked to take extra measures in cleanliness with additional hand-washing. The need for testing kits, medical supplies and equipment, and other preparations was requested to the federal government so as to prepare for increased numbers of those affected.
In contrast, President Donald Trump kept downplaying the danger of the virus and neglected to get the federal government ready to help the states implement emergency measures. He continued to refuse and acknowledge the complexity and danger of the virus. What kind of leadership is that? Worse still, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik stood by the president with his attacks on Democrats and denial of the seriousness of the situation.
At the time of this writing, we are still waiting for a sufficient number of testing kits and temporary hospital beds, essential ventilators and additional supplies. Some who defend the president don’t seem to be aware, and in many cases don’t want to be aware, of his complete lack of competence and quick action to this explosive virus. His budget slashing to the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, his dismantling of a pandemic team and firing of scientists in these institutions all contributes to this lack of preparedness by our federal government.
Who’s to blame: Donald J. Trump and all those Republicans who support his ignorance and irresponsible behavior. Where do you stand?
Cynthia Graham
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.