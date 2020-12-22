Trump appealing to those with grievances

The 2020 election exit polls reveal that the United States is divided half and half.
I don’t think that it has anything to do with Republican vs. Democrat, conservative vs. liberal, rural vs. urban, wealthy vs. poor, or well educated vs. poorly educated. Those categories have provided tribal talking points for the past four years. But putting all that aside, it’s the psychological mindset that is at the root of the great divide in America.
Half of America gravitated to President Donald Trump because he approved of their disgruntled, anger-based thinking. He reinforced their cynical attitude that people and the media can’t be trusted and the government is out to rip them off.
He echoed their dislike of immigrants and minorities, encouraging a belief that white America is superior. Trump encouraged them to resist rules, telling them they have the right to do as they please and initiate anarchy.
Trump gave voice to every person in this country with a chip on their shoulder and a rebellious streak to go with it. These are people just like Trump with big egos and low self-esteem who resent listening to someone who might have more expertise.
Trump is their savior who doesn’t make them feel guilty about being greedy, resistant to change, self-serving or aggressive. Trump eggs on their desire to fight an enemy and blame their problems and the problems of the world on other people.
This is the half of America who feed on incendiary news, nasty social media and fabricated conspiracy theories every day and never question their psychological addiction to negativity. (Trump is right there with them, and I believe he’ll continue to be their preferred leader long after he leaves the presidency.)
The other half of America is hopeful and optimistic, believing that there is goodness in people, that everyone no matter the race, religion or culture deserves respect and compassion, that the basic tenets of a democratic government serve a positive purpose in civilized society and that love and gratitude make the world a better place.
Trump’s years in office have clearly highlighted two distinct mindsets in America that have nothing to do with politics. Facts, investigative journalism, medical expertise, court decisions mean nothing to those who choose to dwell in a toxic, resentful mental state.
Some people are just happy being unhappy. They’re not introspective, and they hate to be analyzed. That’s the half that Trump and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik cultivated.
Martha Hodges
Massena
