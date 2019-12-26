Trump can best be described as ‘embezzler’

What Donald Trump’s supporters don’t understand is the president of the United States is not concerned with the welfare of our country.
He is only interested in what will benefit him personally.
His behavior can best be described as to “embezzle,” meaning to take dishonestly for one’s own use.
J.D. Norris
Watertown
