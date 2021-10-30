Murder, bribery, prostitution, illegal alcohol, gambling — none of these crimes put Al Capone in prison. Failure to pay income tax was the one crime he couldn’t escape and resulted in Capone being locked up.
Donald Trump should have remembered that historical event when he was filing his state and federal tax returns. How can a billionaire pay less taxes than the average hourly worker has withheld for Social Security?
Trump has refused to show his tax returns by claiming they were under audit. How ironic! The U.S. Department of Justice and New York officials are auditing his tax returns, and Donald Trump may become the first ex-president to spend time in prison.
J.D. Norris
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.