I can only shake my head in disbelief that a man who has “bone spurs” and did not serve in uniform denigrates Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a man who has served his country in uniform, been wounded by an IED and continues to serve his country by pointing out injustice and corruption.
The values of honor, integrity and love of country have been replaced by the Trump administration with deceitfulness, disingenuousness and love of self.
Toby K. Davis
Boonville
The writer is a retired U.S. Navy lieutenant commander.
