I resent that a lot of people are blaming President Donald Trump for us having the novel coronavirus. If you take a look back, it happened “everywhere” all at once. All countries, especially Spain and Italy, had it bad.
People who were in China went to the European countries and then flew in to the United States, bringing this virus with them. There is no way that “one man” could have stopped this virus.
So Americans, get a grip on reality. And let’s vote for President Trump.
We need him to finish this tragedy. He is doing all he can for this country.
P.S.: Did any of you refuse the stimulus checks? I think not.
Beverly Udaskin
Adams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.