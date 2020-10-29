Trump does not care about his supporters

Donald Trump doesn’t care about you, Trump supporters. The man with more potential access to information about the novel coronavirus than most anyone said that he downplayed the severity of the pandemic because he didn’t want to sow panic. This was from an interview with Bob Woodward. He was more worried about the economy and the stock market than about the average American.
After a June rally in Tulsa, Okla., there was a record number of coronavirus cases. (Time) Then Trump held an indoor rally in Nevada. A reporter for a local Nevada TV station asked if Trump was worried about contracting the coronavirus. He said no because he was very far from the crowd. If you look at the video, the crowd is packed like sardines in a building. He didn’t express any concern for his supporters. Olivia Troye, who was Mike Pence’s homeland security adviser and on the coronavirus task force, quoted Trump. He said, “Maybe this COVID thing is a good thing. I don’t like shaking hands of people. … I don’t have to shake hands with these disgusting people.” (CNN)
Do you remember when Trump told Republicans to stop negotiations on a second economic stimulus package until after the election? The stock market dipped, and now Trump is all about getting the economic stimulus package passed at a larger price tag. The Republicans in the Senate are trying to keep the cost as low as possible. I amend my earlier statement: Neither Trump nor the Republicans care about the American people who are suffering. Trump wants to slash post office funding. I get several prescriptions through the mail.
Trump, a proud non-taxpayer, is defunding the police and military. Our taxes pay for police, the armed services, schools and roads.
According to an article in The Atlantic, Trump called military personnel suckers and losers. Trump claims this is a lie. Remember what Trump said about John McCain, a former POW, senator and a Republican presidential nominee. Trump stated, “John McCain is not a war hero. He is a war hero because he was captured. … I like people who weren’t captured.” (Chicago Tribune)
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik supports this guy? She had the nerve to invite Trump to Fort Drum to announce the National Defense Authorization Act but never mentioned John McCain, for whom the bill was named. If you believe that Trump and Stefanik care, you are fooling yourself.
Kenneth Williams
Canton
