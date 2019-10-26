President Donald Trump and his supporters have cried foul regarding the process being followed by the majority Democrats in the House. President Trump has also cried foul that his due process rights aren’t being respected.
These complaints reflect either a serious misunderstanding of how these processes work, or a willful distortion to distract and confuse.
Calling the process “unconstitutional” is laughable, given that impeachment is, in fact, a constitutional remedy to one who abuses the office.
Complaints about due process are also misguided. Due process is a right guaranteed to those accused of crimes. Impeachment is not a criminal investigation. It is an open question whether due process rights even apply during impeachment. But if we are to extend due process to the impeachment process, we should consider that the House investigation is like a grand jury hearing.
The defense does not present to the grand jury. The grand jury is in the process of deciding if it appropriate to bring charges, and what those charges should be. The time for the defense to mount its case is during the trial, which happens in the Senate. The president needs to wait until then to have any legitimate claim to process violations.
Dan Sullivan-Catlin
Potsdam
