Trump fatigue has made us sick and tired

I am tired. I am sick and tired of a president who is a bull in a china shop, breaking norms of fundamental decency and norms of democratic process and fair play. I am tired of the putrid shadow and practices of Roy Cohn writ large across the country.
I am sick of a president who coddles dictators. I am sick of an administration long absent of an adult in the room. I am sick of a Republican Party that is a glorified whorehouse run roughshod over by its chief pimp Donald Trump. I am sick and tired of a bizarro alternative reality created by naked self-interest in its refusal to accept the facts of a fairly administered election.
I am sick of knowing my president owes more than $400 million to foreign parties unknown and how this frightening fact affects my security as a U.S. citizen. I am tired of a president and his family who view the government and its administration as their personal marketing organization, and I’m tired of senators, representatives, justices and U.S. attorneys who look the other way.
I am tired of Donald’s shameless quislings and lickspitles. I am sick of watching a degenerate with a sick soul play golf while the country is ravaged by a pandemic.
I am tired of a right wing media that is a shill for Donald. I am sick of a president who is a viable candidate for multiple felony prosecutions and who would be in the crowbar hotel were it not for the shameful beyond the reach of the law status he enjoys as our president.
I am beyond disgust. I am tired and fearful that somehow he will twist facts, as he did in his impeachment, and somehow reverse the fair and true verdict of our recent election in his favor. I am sick and tired of an administration that is a hollowed out façade of what it should be with a jewelry princess and her husband a real estate baron play acting as administration advisers as though they knew the first thing about public policy. I have Trump fatigue, and I am tired.
Kevin F. Brennan
Watertown
