Trump, GOP not living up to Christianity

President Donald Trump, who holds his “Two Corinthians” Bible for photo ops, said that his presidential opponent Joe Biden is “against God” and will “hurt the Bible, hurt God.”
Now how can a man rightfully described by Esquire’s Charlie Pierce as a “heathen, porn-star paying horndog” get away with slandering the religious faith of a lifelong devote Roman Catholic? Because Trump is a Republican, and somehow the GOP has been able to ridiculously pretend that it is the political party of religious faith, even though the Republican Party’s economic platform is entirely antithetical to the teachings of Jesus.
The GOP is an uneasy coalition of tax-cut loving rich businessmen who secretly pay for their mistresses to get abortions and fundamentalist Christians who believe that Adam and Eve (not Adam and Steve!) rode to school on dinosaurs. (Or, if you’re Jerry Falwell Jr., it’s Adam and Eve and the pool boy.) Out of one side of their mouths, they spout “moral values” and out the other side they proffer the laissez faire, trickle-down economic policies of terrible writer Ayn Rand, an abortion-loving atheist whose most popular novel, “Atlas Shrugged,” extols super-rich business owning protagonists who take away all the jobs in a hissy fit because the working class doesn’t appreciate their benevolence.
The GOP’s policies represent the ideology of a certain New Testament figure, but it isn’t Jesus; it’s the jealous older brother in the Prodigal Son parable who whines to his father, “Why does he get a party?” when his father prepares a joyous feast for the returning prodigal brother. It’s the attitude of every selfish jerk who says, “Why do poor people get to buy steak with welfare? Why do they get free health care? I worked hard! I deserve it, they don’t!”
The Republican Party ignores everything Jesus ever said about helping the poor and less fortunate so they can focus on everything Jesus never said about gay marriage and birth control. Really, Jesus literally says nothing about gay marriage in the Gospels. The GOP has reached its apotheosis with Trump, the most ungodly man ever elected to the presidency, who encourages violence, cages children and would likely deport the Holy Family because Jesus, Mary, and Joseph were refugees and not white.
You can follow the teachings of Jesus or you can support Donald Trump, but you cannot honestly do both.
Sean Pidgeon
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.