Trump has bad record against coronavirus

Donald Trump has declared that he is a wartime president against this invisible enemy, the novel coronavirus.
That makes him responsible even though he says that he is not responsible. With mismanagement, his wartime death toll in just a couple of months has now more than doubled the death toll of the Vietnam War of 11 years!
With the numbers of dead in only a few months surpassing that of entire wars that lasted years and even decades is among the worst wartime records of any president. We don’t need a cheerleader; we need a real leader.
He has failed his first-term green horn trials completely. The only thing we can be thankful for is this is not a hot war he is bungling. If he is re-elected with compromising foreign help again, the military may be forced to ignore him or remove him as a national threat.
Remember what was said by Michel Cohen, his longtime legal fixer who is now doing time: “If Trump is voted out, he will refuse to leave the White House.” He will make a false claim of voter fraud or something like he has done so many times before.
This rocky story of the corruption in the Oval Office is not over. It will get much worse as he finishes out his first term. He is killing more Americans and weakens this country more than Vladimir Putin could with actual war.
Did you ever get an idea whom this Trump is working for? I can say it is not us; all he does for us is blow smoke up our rear end!
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
