President Donald Trump agreed to do 18 interviews with Bob Woodward, fully aware of being taped. He is heard stating that he knew that the novel coronavirus was much more deadly than strenuous flu (with a mortality rate of 5 percent vs. 1 percent) but didn’t tell the American people because he didn’t want them to panic. That’s the best laugh I’ve had in a while since he seems to have no problem spreading rumors to instill panic about everything else.
Trump raised the alarm about how terrorists are coming across the Mexican border. And about how the antifa and radical left are going to destroy America. And about the government coming to take away everyone’s guns. And about the Democrats fixing the election with mail-in voting. It seems to me he has done a very good job of purposely inciting panic already by scaring gullible people about the imaginary boogie man many times over.
But when it came to accurately informing people about the reality of a deadly pandemic, laying out a plan that would use our incredible resources to save lives and reassuring citizens that help would be available to get us through? It didn’t happen. Because he isn’t a leader, nor are the Republican politicians who were too cowardly and complicit to stand up to the president and bring the truth to the people. And now it’s getting worse instead of better.
Bob Woodward is being criticized for not coming forward sooner to warn us that the president was choosing to pretend it was just the flu. That’s an absurd accusation since reputable news media, journalists, medical professionals and Democrats who saw through Trump were already desperately trying to tell the truth about the coronavirus from the beginning.
The people who are most responsible for allowing the United States to have more COVID-19 deaths than any other country are the Republicans who spun their sham message in hopes of getting re-elected and Trump voters who still go along with his con about fake news instead of medical science.
Martha Hodges
Massena
