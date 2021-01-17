Trump isn’t solely to blame for DC attack

It is with trepidation that I write this letter as it’s clearly against what a portion of your readership believes. But I feel it must be written for there are others who need a voice in your paper as well.
The siege of our Capitol building by a bunch of misguided thugs was an abomination and should never happen again. Period. Full stop.
However, some of the letters to this paper blaming this solely on either Donald Trump or Elise Stefanik is equally misguided. Nay, the wood that fueled these thugs has been piling up for years, Donald Trump merely lit the match, and to blame this solely on him will only further fuel the flames.
There are those who don’t believe the same things you do. I know; it is hard to believe. You may want to sit down for this. There are somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 million people who do not believe it is OK to riot, burn buildings to the ground or desecrate statues we disagree with, whatever the cause may be. And for months this summer that was allowed to occur with few Democratic Party souls denouncing it.
“Peaceful protesters” these folks were called. And the police were portrayed as enemies. Defund the police we were told.
In actuality, these people are thugs just as those who stormed the Capitol building are thugs. However, I don’t recall your paper being so up in arms this summer. That is the height of hypocrisy.
And, while Donald Trump certainly shoulders some blame for lighting the fire, he did not pile the wood. That wood continues to be piled by those who try to block opposing viewpoints or opinions contrary to their own by calling such views nonsense or suppressing them altogether. That is the very definition of Fascism.
Which is ironic considering Antifa is supposed to be anti-fascis. Until our leaders and our people begin to try to understand that there are those who do not believe our borders should be open, who do not believe in redistribution of wealth, who do not believe police should be defunded, then the wood will continue to accumulate. Who lights the match the next time?
Mark Zehr
Dexter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.