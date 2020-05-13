Trump keeps many things he does a secret

Imagine driving 90 miles per hour on Interstate 81. A state trooper stops you and issues a speeding citation. You rip it up and ignore the law, and there is no penalty.
President Donald J. Trump commits similar acts constantly. The Presidential Records Act of 1978 requires presidents to preserve a record of their contacts, writings, conversations and activities, but the act is based on the honor system.
Trump is a man devoid of honor. Trump does not allow records to be kept. Even the White House visitors log is not made public.
Meetings with foreign leaders are not recorded. Activities by Trump and his family are none of the public’s business.
Everything about Trump’s business life and daily conduct in the executive branch of the government is kept under wraps. Even something as simple as his school records are secret.
Eventually, the truth will reveal Donald J. Trump to be the most corrupt president in history!
James D. Norris
Watertown
