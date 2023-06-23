A family friend spent a couple of decades in the music business in Detroit. This person knows Kid Rock. In fact, this person was a “designated driver” for Kid Rock for a short period of time.
What does that tell you? According to this reliable source of information, Kid Rock is not exactly America’s most outstanding citizen.
In an interview, Kid Rock acknowledged being shown maps in the White House he was not qualified to see by Donald Trump. The former president believes it’s OK to show highly sensitive information to his “friends” or any transient off the street who just loves him.
Many of you want Trump to be president of the United States again. Are you kidding me? Really?
If Donald Trump becomes president again, he’ll probably use his typically poor judgment to nominate Kid Rock for secretary of defense. All of the Republican Trump butt-kissers will, of course, go along with it and Kid Rock will be confirmed.
Not only will Kid Rock get to see all of America’s top secret information, his designated driver will be paid for by your tax dollars! Won’t that just Make America Great Again?
