Trump may do anything to return to power

Donald Trump is now saying and predicting that he will be back in the White House by August of this year. Does he have a plan in mind that he believes it can and will be done by that time?
As absurd as it sounds, he may have a plan for that to happen. There is no way it can happen legally. Maybe he is forming a militia group and will do what Fidel Castro did to Cuba. He and his followers stormed the government of Cuba and took over.
As foolish as this sounds, it is not beyond anything Trump will do to make it happen. He has millions of supporters and sore losers who support him.
Remember the events of January this year and do not discount the fact that something similar could happen in an effort to restore Trump back into the White House. Stay tuned.
Earl L. Nicholson
Watertown
