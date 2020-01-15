Trump may throw our rep under the bus

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s hitching her future to the honey-wagon of President Donald Trump will give her a ride through the material it contains. She should be prepared; she may be joining the crowd he throws under the bus when her usefulness is no longer needed.
As Trump proclaimed her to be a “rising star” in his political arena, I say that it’s already tarnished. She should be wise. It’s good to have a Plan B.
Marie Makuch
Denmark
